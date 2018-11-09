PSG confirm usage of racial profiling during player recruitment

In a stunning revelation, Mediapart have uncovered proof that shows French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) using racial profiling before recruiting players at the scouting level.

The club have since accepted that indeed some scouts had used the technique in the past five years and documents related to the same have confirmed the accusation. Media reports called this a concentrated approach by the French powerhouse to reduce the increasing number of black players in the PSG line-up and sought this as the best method to find just how many of them were coming through the system.

PSG scouts were using certain means to judge whether a player was good enough to be on the club’s rolls, and this included evaluating the physical and technical skills of a player, while also noting each individual’s “origin”.

The Mediapart report claims that PSG’s former scouting head Marc Westerloppe had initially claimed there was a need for “balance” within the ranks at the Parisians and that “there are too many West Indian and Africans around Paris.”

A questionnaire regarding the same had been uncovered by Mediasport and was revealed to the public showing just how this racial profiling was executed. Four options were given to youth players in the form, and they were asked to fill in either French, North African, Black African or West Indian as the case may be.

Scouts of PSG used this questionnaire and categorized young players by their origin. They had four options: French/North African/Black African/West Indian#FootballLeaks @EICnetwork

PSG officials have said that they have already begun an investigation into the matter to find out how this is operating and how long it may have been in place. They also blamed the form and system on an ex-employee operating outside the region of Paris and said that no senior officials had knowledge of the racial profiling system.

This particular revelation comes just after a Football Leaks report claimed that PSG were involved in clear Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations but have not faced heavy sanctions for the same.