Bottom side Guingamp sack Kombouare

Ligue 1’s bottom side Guingamp have sacked coach Antoine Kombouare, the club announced on Tuesday.

Guingamp have won a single league match this season and Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing at Nantes proved Kombouare’s final fixture in charge.

With seven points from 12 games and only seven goals scored, Guingamp are below Thierry Henry’s Monaco on goal difference.

Vincent Rautureau and Sylvain Didot have been placed in temporary charge pending the appointment of Kombouare’s successor.