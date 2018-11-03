A 12th win in a row to start the Ligue 1 season has seen Paris Saint-Germain surpass a record set by Tottenham 58 years ago.

Paris Saint-Germain have become the first team to win 12 consecutive matches at the start of a season in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

A 2-1 victory over Lille at Parc des Princes on Friday saw Thomas Tuchel’s side surpass the record of 11, first set by Tottenham in the 1960-61 campaign.

PSG’s spectacular start to 2018-19 has seen them score 41 goals and concede only seven in their 12 successive victories, leaving them 11 points clear of second-place Lille in the Ligue 1 table.

Their only defeat this season was a 3-2 reverse to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League in September.

Spurs’ previous record start to a season included them beat Manchester United 4-1, Arsenal 3-2, Aston Villa 6-2 and Wolves 4-0, before their run was halted by a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

They scored 36 goals in those 11 wins, conceding 11 times.

They did not lose a match until November 11, when Sheffield Wednesday claimed a 2-1 victory at Hillsborough.