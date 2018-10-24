Thauvin to miss Lazio clash, doubt for PSG

Marseille could be without Florian Thauvin for two significant matches this week, with the France international struggling for fitness.

Florian Thauvin will miss Marseille’s Europa League clash with Lazio and is a doubt to face Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Ligue 1 showdown.

The France international is said to be struggling with a pain in his heel and sat out the 1-0 win over Nice last weekend.

Head coach Rudi Garcia has confirmed Thauvin will be unavailable for Lazio’s visit to the French south coast on Thursday, telling a news conference: “He will not be with us.”

When asked if Thauvin would be available for Le Classique at Stade Velodrome, Garcia was unwilling to speculate.

“Sunday is not my concern,” he said. “Only tomorrow [Thursday] matters for now.”

Thauvin has scored seven goals in all club competitions this season.

Marseille head into the Lazio clash with one point from their first two games in Group H.