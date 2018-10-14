Wenger: Monaco made a good choice

Arsene Wenger has backed Thierry Henry to be a success at Monaco following his managerial appointment this week.

The former Arsenal boss previously coached the Ligue 1 side, who he guided to league and cup success.

He was also credited with turning Henry from an average wide player into a world-class striker.

And now as Henry begins his first head coaching role, Wenger has insisted that Monaco have made the right choice in his appointment.

🗓️ 31 August 1994

Henry makes @AS_Monaco debut. 🗓️ 13 October 2018

Henry appointed Monaco coach.#UCL pic.twitter.com/pCxKZ9EvHV — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 13 October 2018

The 68-year-old said: “Good choice, he has a lot of credibility. He is very intelligent and understands football.

“Like a lot of players on this high level, he has all the ingredients. Of course you always need a little luck and a good attitude.”

He added: “You have to sacrifice a lot. Basically you have to sacrifice all of your life.”

Henry began his playing career with Monaco and takes over from the sacked Leonardo Jardim, with the club struggling for form and results. He most recently worked as assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team at the World Cup in Russia.

Up next for the Ligue 1 club is a clash with Strasbourg on October 20.