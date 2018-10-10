Draxler: Mbappe’s speed sets him apart

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler has claimed that teammate Kylian Mbappe’s speed can be matched by few in world football.

Mbappe, 19, sits joint top of the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts with eight strikes from just five games. In PSG’s most recent match, against Lyon, he netted four times.

“In my opinion, you don’t have to say more about this boy. He is a phenomenon,” Draxler said on Tuesday, according to Goal.

“He’s got so much speed and I guess there are not many players with speed like this in world football.

“He’s so dangerous in front of goal and I guess everybody’s glad that he is part of our team.”

Asked what he could learn from Mbappe, the Germany international said: “I wished I would be as fast as he is, but I’m not.”

Mbappe missed three games for PSG as punishment for a red card picked up for pushing Nimes’ Teji Savanier. However, that does not appear to have halted his progress.

After the international break, the French champions are scheduled to return to action against Amiens SC on 20 October.