Paris Saint-Germain have had a whirlwind start to the season. They have won all nine of their Ligue 1 matches, scoring three or more goals in each of them, a first in the French league, and are eight points clear at the top of the table. However, things are not as rosy as they look from out here.

PSG’s attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edison Cavani have scored 21 goals among them in the league. Eight each from Neymar and Mbappe and five from Cavani. The three of them have carried the club on their shoulders thus far but is everything fine between the trio? Well, no.

While the former Barcelona winger and the French youngster are fond of each other, and quite evidently so, Cavani has been left out in the cold. Neymar and Mbappe have been finding each other on the pitch with more passes than any other player in the club.

Most goals + assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season — 1⃣1⃣ Neymar — PSG (8 goals, 3 assists)

K. Mbappe — PSG (8 goals, 3 assists)https://t.co/BwvcOK7fm0 pic.twitter.com/lpcqsJFzjp — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 9, 2018

Neymar gives 25% of his passes to Mbappé and the youngster returns the favour by giving 31% of his passes to the Brazilian. When we bring Cavani into the equation, however, things paint a clearer picture than ever. While Neymar gives only 0.5% of his passes to Cavani, Mbappé gives a meagre 5%. In the 5-0 thrashing of Lyon where Mbappe scored four goals in 13 minutes, Cavani did not receive even a single pass from the Neymar-Mbappe duo in his 40-minute stay on the field.

‘’Neymar is jealous of Mbappe and hates being ‘in his shadow’.’pic.twitter.com/ThfqgM7Ydj — spooky milah 🕸 (@jamilah_qx) October 7, 2018

It is believed that the Uruguayan is finding life difficult under new manager Thomas Tuchel. He was taken off by the German after Kimpembe’s red card in the match against Lyon and has seemingly lost support in the PSG locker-room as well, as reported by L’Equipe.

Last year, after Neymar’s arrival from Barcelona for a world-record fee, Cavani had refused to let the Brazilian take a penalty and there were reports of a frosty relationship between the duo. Now with Mbappe’s arrival, the former Napoli star looks in all sorts of discomfort, while the other two forwards of the CMN trio are enjoying their time out on the pitch.