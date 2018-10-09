Neymar sings the praises of ‘phenomenon’ Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has praised teenage forward Kylian Mbappe for his goalscoring exploits and believes he is a ‘phenomenon’.

Mbappe has scored eight Ligue 1 goals in four matches in 2018/19 which includes an incredible four goal blitz in the 5-0 win over Lyon last Sunday.

He is level with Neymar at the top of the charts in the French top flight’s scoring stakes.

There have been reports suggesting the Brazil forward was concerned at the meteoric rise of the 19-year-old as it potentially could impact his Ballon d’Or chances in the future.

4 – Kylian Mbappé is the youngest player (19 years and 9 months) to score 4 goals in one game in Ligue 1 over the last 45 seasons. Precocity. pic.twitter.com/W2ZC4ngbrE — OptaJean ⭐⭐ (@OptaJean) 7 October 2018

However, the former Barcelona star was full of praise for PSG’s wonderkid, saying: “Kylian is a special guy, for whom I have a lot of affection.

“We have a very strong friendship so I am very happy when he scores when he plays a match like this and I hope to help him to make more matches like this.

“Share the leadership with Kylian? Of course, I know my value, I know the pressure that exists, I know my responsibilities but we have many quality players who also have their responsibilities.

“Kylian is one of them, he is a technical leader and the group respects him. As soon as he opens his mouth to say something we listen to him and understand him, no matter how old he is.

“This is a group where everyone knows the importance of each and I want to congratulate him. He could have scored even more.

“For me, he’s a phenomenon. I hope it will continue like that for several years because football will thank him.”