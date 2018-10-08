Tuchel: Mbappe was ‘magnificent’ against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on striker Kylian Mbappe after the teenage star scored four goals in the 5-0 thrashing of Lyon.

The 19-year-old was in top form at Parc des Princes on Sunday as the hosts demolished Lyon in a Ligue 1 clash.

Kylian Mbappé scored four goals in EXACTLY 13 minutes 😲 pic.twitter.com/3NlVvGmrkI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 7 October 2018

Neymar opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the ninth minute and the scoreline stayed at 1-0 until the hour mark. Then Mbappe came to the party with his first goal in the 61st minute. He went on to score three more in the next 13 minutes to complete a phenomenal performance.

Tuchel told reporters: “He did not have much luck against [Red Star] Belgrade [in the 6-1 Champions League rout of the Serbian champions]. He has shown a great mentality in training these past two days.

“[Against Lyon] he worked a lot tactically for the team and defensively sacrificed himself. He received his award with his four goals and he could have scored five, six or seven!

“I’m very satisfied because he has not lost confidence, he has been magnificent. With Neymar they were dangerous all the time.”