Watch: How Kylian Mbappe put four past Lyon in 13 minutes

World Cup’s best young player Kylian Mbappe scored four goals in a 13-minute spell as Paris Saint Germain breezed past Lyon 5-0 at Parc des Princes in a Ligue 1 encounter. The 19-year-old has now scored 11 goals in nine matches this season.

Neymar was the scorer of PSG’s first goal in a match which saw a player sent off from both the sides. While Presnel Kimpembe was shown a direct red for catching Tanguy Ndombele in the shin with a high boot, Lyon’s Lucas Tousart was handed a second yellow at the stroke of half-time for bringing Mbappe down.

Mbappe’s goal-scoring spell started 16 minutes into the second half, just past the hour mark in the 61st minute, and went on until the 74th minute.

61st minute: Neymar drove down into the Lyon box through the right, taking on three of the opposition defenders but was dispossessed before he could take a shot. The ball went straight to Mbappe, who, from the edge of the box struck sweetly from his left foot and the ball went in off the post.

66th minute: Mbappe slid in to convert from close range to double his tally from Brazilian defender Marquinhos’s grounded cross. The goal ensured that PSG maintain their record of scoring three or more goals in every Ligue 1 match this season.

69th minute: The French youngster was sent through on goal with only goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to beat by a Neymar through ball just past the half-line. Mbappe ran down the distance and shot from the edge of the box – a thumping finish over the onrushing goalkeeper.

74th minute: Mbappe’s fourth goal came after both Neymar and Thomas Meunier had their shots blocked. The Brazilian played in Meunier who had his shot blocked by the goalkeeper as the ball fell back to Mbappe. The France youngster then passed it on to Neymar inside the box but his shot was blocked as well, only for the ball to fall back to Mbappe, again, who then slotted it into the goal to cap off a remarkable night.

With this win, Thomas Tuchel’s side maintained their 100% record in the league and sit pretty at the top of the table, eight points clear off second-placed Lille after nine matches.