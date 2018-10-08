Mbappe hits 4 in 13 minutes as PSG thrash Lyon

Kylian Mbappe hit four goals in just 13 minutes on Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain continued their strong start to the Ligue 1 season with a 5-0 thrashing of Lyon.

The French world cup winner hit all four goals in a devastating spell just after half-time to add to Neymar’s first-half penalty as PSG won a ninth league game in a row to break an 82-year old record.

PSG opened the scoring on nine minutes after Mbappe was brought down in the box, Neymar slotting home for his 11th goal of the season.

After both teams had a player dismissed either side of half-time, PSG took control thanks to Mbappe goal blitz.

The 19-year old netted his first on 61 minutes with a low shot that struck both uprights before crossing the line. He grabbed a second five minutes later with a tap-in.

The hat-trick came on 69 minutes with a smart finish after being put through by Neymar and the scoring was complete in the 74th minute with low drive after a goalmouth scramble.

Speaking afterwards, Mbappe was unhappy that he didn’t score more.

“I should have scored more goals, it’s part of the steps I have to go to get to the top,” he said.

“But at no time (have) I doubted. As long as an attacker creates opportunities, everything is fine.”