Neymar: I’m feeling good and in form

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar feels as if he is back to his best after scoring a brace in Thomas Tuchel’s side’s 3-0 win over Nice on Saturday.

Neymar has now netted three times in his last two league games, and after a lengthy injury layoff last season and a disappointing off-season, which saw him crash out of the World Cup quarter-finals with Brazil, he finally appears to be back in form.

“It was an important win. We won playing good football, everybody chipped in and we head back to Paris with all three points,” the 26-year-old told reporters after the victory.

“I am very happy with my performance – I feel good and in form right now and I am very happy to have scored.”

PSG sit comfortably clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 24 points from eight games, nine more than their nearest competitors, St. Etienne.

They will face Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday before returning to league action against Olympique Lyon on 7 October.