Tuchel: Cavani, Neymar partnership is crucial

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is delighted to see Edinson Cavani and Neymar combine effectively on the pitch this season, after a 4-1 win over Reims.

Neymar and Cavani seemed to be butting heads last season, when they would clash over spot-kick duties, but Tuchel believes they have settled their differences and are helping each other improve.

PSG thrashed Reims 4-1 on Wednesday to maintain their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season, with Cavani scoring a brace while Neymar also found the back of the net.

“Great players have to play and live together, it’s very important,” Tuchel told the press after the game.

“I feel that Ney, Edi [Cavani], Angel [Di Maria] and Kylian [Mbappe] form a group that wants to win and improve together. I’ll always tell them that’s what I want.”

On the game itself, he added: “I am very satisfied with the first 60 minutes, we played fast and easy, with very few keys. We recovered the ball very quickly. We did that for 60 minutes.”