FFF reject Mbappe appeal

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will serve his three-match ban in full after the French Football Federation (FFF) upheld the sanction.

The 2018 World Cup winner received his marching orders in the 4-2 win over Nimes on September 1, after shoving Teji Sevanier to the ground in stoppage time.

Mbappe took exception to a late challenge from Sevanier in the centre-circle, which resulted in a red card for the Crocodiles midfielder as well.

Both players appealed against their suspensions, which was rejected by the FFF, and Mbappe will be forced to miss the visit of Reims on Wednesday.

The France international, who has registered four goals and two assists in three Ligue 1 outings, will return to contention for the trip to Nice on Saturday.

Mbappe sat out the 4-0 victory over Saint-Etienne and the 3-1 triumph at Rennes, but was back in the starting line-up last week when PSG lost 3-2 to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.