UEFA reopen PSG financial fair play investigation

UEFA has has said it will reopen its investigation into a potential breach of financial fair play (FFP) rules by PSG.

The French champions were initially cleared of breaking FFP rules in June and the investigation was dropped.

But Europe’s governing body performed an about turn on Monday when it announced the case was back in the hands of its financial unit “for further investigation”.

The financial affairs of the Qatari-owned club came under scrutiny in September 2017, following pressure from some of Europe’s biggest clubs in the wake of PSG’s signing of Neymar for a world-record fee of £200 million.

Weeks later, the Parisians then inked a deal to sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for £166 million.

FFP ‘break-even’ rules require a club’s spending to balance with its revenue and any deficit to be within 30 million euros (£27 million) over three seasons.

If PSG are found to have broken the rules, they could potentially face exclusion from European competition for a period of time.