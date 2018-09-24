Neymar sings the praises of Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has praised the impact of manager Thomas Tuchel with the French giants enjoying a perfect winning record in Ligue 1.

Tuchel took over from Unai Emery ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, with the Spaniard having since been appointed at the helm of Arsenal.

PSG have won six games from six in the league and currently enjoy a five-point advantage over Lille in second place. The only blemish has been a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool last Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League Group C encounter at Anfield.

The Parisians were once more in dominant form on Sunday as they saw off Rennes 3-1 at Roazhon Park. Strikes from Angel Di Maria, Thomas Meunier and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting sealed the victory in Brittany.

Neymar assisted the second goal for Meunier as he was used in a slightly deeper number 10 role.

Nonetheless, after the game the Brazil international was full of praise for Tuchel, telling reporters: “We get on well, he’s a young coach and we like the way he sets the team up and coaches.

“We appreciate the way he communicates with the players and we hope his contribution helps us to achieve big things this season.”