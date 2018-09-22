Barton: Neymar is Kim Kardashian of football

Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has slammed Neymar and claims the Paris Saint-Germain forward is not in the same class as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

CLICK HERE for more French Ligue 1

Barton, who spent a season in Ligue 1 with Marseille in 2012/13 on loan from Queens Park Rangers, says the 26-year-old’s performances at the 2018 World Cup are proof that he does not belong in the same conversation as Messi and Ronaldo.

The current Fleetwood Town manager added that the Brazil superstar is more successful at promoting his brand, than he is at delivering world-class performances on the football pitch.

Speaking to L’Equipe, the controversial former midfielder said: “I think he is the Kim Kardashian of football.

“Neymar is not the best player in the world, we saw that again in Russia. He is not at the level of Ronaldo and Messi, and there are many other players in front of him.

“Neymar, more than a football phenomenon, is an advertising phenomenon, like the Kardashians.”

The Mogi das Cruzes-born player has hit 32 goals in 36 appearances for PSG since his move from Barcelona in 2017/18.