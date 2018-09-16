PSG boss hails Neymar and Mbappe as ‘world’s best’

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are the two best players in world football.

The pair played a key role as the Parisians secured a domestic treble in 2017/18, and are continuing their good form in the current campaign as well.

In addition, Neymar was named Ligue 1’s best player although he was not on the 10-man shortlist for FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Mbappe was nominated after his heroics in helping France win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Speaking to Marca, Al-Khelaifi said: “Mbappe is already one of the best players in the world. And Neymar, to be honest, I see them as the two best in the world.

“Winning the World Cup at that age and playing as Kylian has is incredible and an added value for the club. He always wants to win, like [Edinson] Cavani, [Angel] Di Maria…I think we have an incredible team.

“Of course, we have the best strikers. But there are also Cavani, Di Maria… And it is a pride, but the good thing is that this allows you to think about a long-term project. We will go for each title and we will fight because it is our obligation.”