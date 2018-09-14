PSG president upset with Real Madrid over Neymar rumours

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admits the speculation linking star forward Neymar with a move to Real Madrid is becoming an annoyance.

The PSG boss has made it clear that other clubs should not be talking about their player because it is an ‘underhand tactic’ that shows disrespect by implying that a deal is being done behind the scenes.

“It is not a favourable situation and we have spoken about it Madrid,” Al-Khelaifi told Marca.

“No club should be talking about our players our vice versa, it gives the image that there is work being done behind the scenes and that is annoying.

“We respect Real Madrid and its president, Florentino Perez, while we also hope that they share the same feelings for us, it’s a good relationship.

“This is the understanding we want with all clubs, not only Madrid, because it is important to have dialogue surrounding issues and not use underhand tactics.”

Neymar has hit the ground running at the Ligue 1 outfit this season. The Brazilian has scored four goals and provided one assist in four league outings.