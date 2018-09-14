PSG release Jordan inspired kit

Paris-Saint Germain have a new partnership with apparel brand Jordan and showed off their smashing new kit on Thursday.

The Ligue 1 champions already have arguably the hottest attacking trio in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani and now they look pretty suave as well.

I bet when Michael Jordan started his brand, he never thought his iconic logo would make it all the way to the Champions League, a tournament in a very different sport on a faraway continent.

All photos from Nike.