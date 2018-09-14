PSG release Jordan inspired kit

Paris-Saint Germain have a new partnership with apparel brand Jordan and showed off their smashing new kit on Thursday.
The Ligue 1 champions already have arguably the hottest attacking trio in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani and now they look pretty suave as well.
🔥🔥🔥 @Jumpman23 x @PSG_inside 👀 #jumpman #psg pic.twitter.com/ZMRBSmty4t
— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2018
I bet when Michael Jordan started his brand, he never thought his iconic logo would make it all the way to the Champions League, a tournament in a very different sport on a faraway continent.
All photos from Nike.