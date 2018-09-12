Tuchel: I have no influence over Rabiot’s future

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken of his admiration for the in-demand Adrien Rabiot, but admits he has no influence over the future of the midfielder.

The 23-year old France international is into the final 12-months of his contract at Parc des Princes and Tuchel stated that its crucial for the Ligue 1 defending champions to retain the long term future of their youth development product.

Rabiot has been heavily linked with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I really like Adrien, really. I appreciate him,” Tuchel told RMC.

“There was a difficult situation after the World Cup that he missed but Adrien has showed incredible willingness from the first day of training. He has never missed a training session, not a single thing – we can really trust him and count on him.

“Adrien is good, physically, and he is essential for us. He has huge potential, which is also true of Alphonse (Areola).

“Adrien comes from the youth academy and it is very important to have players like him here, to encourage them, support them and place them at the heart of the project.

“I love working with Adrien and I have no influence over the rest.”