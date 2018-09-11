Tuchel: Mbappe can’t get a big head

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has warned Kylian Mbappe that he is reaching a crucial stage of his career and needs to keep his ego in check.

CLICK HERE for more French Ligue 1

Mbappe is serving a three-match suspension after picking up a needless red card against Nimes on 1 September.

The young attacker was involved in an altercation with Teji Savanier, shoving him after being on the end of his reckless challenge.

There is plenty of media attention on the 19-year-old due to his magnificent World Cup campaign for France, but Tuchel has urged him to stay grounded.

“I heard someone speak about Andres Iniesta in Barcelona. It was the director of the academy who was speaking about him and he said: ‘Pay attention to how he develops’,” the German told RMC.

“It’s a little bit the same with Mbappe. You have to be gentle with him, you have to be careful that he doesn’t get a big head, that he develops his tactical consciousness and becomes aware of the importance of daily work in training, but also in his day-to-day professionalism in order to achieve the massive goals he’s set himself.

“That will be decisive, I believe. It’s a question of details.”

Mbappe already has four goals to his name in three Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season and will be looking to silence his critics when he returns from suspension.