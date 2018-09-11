Tuchel: Areola is PSG’s number one, not Buffon

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Alphonse Areola is currently the preferred choice at goalkeeper ahead of Gianluigi Buffon.

Buffon signed for the Ligue 1 champions as a free agent in the off-season and started the Parisians’ first three league games of the season, but PSG academy graduate Areola has since broken into the starting XI.

Tuchel has revealed that for the moment he prefers to start with Areola, and he also believes Buffon’s presence will help the 25-year-old France international develop.

“Yes, I chose. The decision is not final but I told Alphonse that he was in my opinion in pole position to be number 1,” Tuchel told RMC Sports.

“He comes from the academy. PSG is everything for him. And he absolutely wants to prove himself to PSG. This is a situation that must be respected and capitalised on. We must be proud to have players of this nature, we need this type of players who have the soul of PSG, who embody the club.

“We have a different situation with Gianluigi Buffon, a legend, an idol of Alphonse who is at his side. Both players have very strong personalities. We will have to fine-tune things. Gigi knows it, Alphonse knows it, if you get there, in this configuration, to be smart and generous with both, I’m sure we’ll be rewarded. And I’m sure that Alphonse will not be good despite Gigi but thanks to Gigi.”