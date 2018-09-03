Neymar and PSG setting records in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain’s superstar squad are continuing to break records in France’s Ligue 1 with Brazil forward Neymar amongst the top performers.

PSG have won four straight league matches in 2018/19 with the former Barcelona player getting on the scoresheet on every occasion.

The Parisians say his return means he is the only player in history to have achieved that mark for the team.

The club’s official website said: “Neymar Jr has scored in each of his four league games this season (four goals), the only player to achieve the feat.”

The site added: “Paris have started the Ligue 1 season with four straight wins for the fifth time in their history (1985-1986, 1992-1993, 2015-2016, 2017-2018).

“On three of the four preceding occasions they have ended the campaign as champions, only missing out on the title in 1992/93 when they finished runners-up. The Rouge-et-Bleu have scored at least three goals in each of their 2018/19 Ligue 1 matches.

“Kylian Mbappe has scored 33 league goals since the start of his career, that’s 24 more than any other U20 player in Europe’s top five leagues.

“Edinson Cavani has scored against each of the 30 opponents he has faced in his Ligue 1 career.”