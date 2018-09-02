Tuchel defends Mbappe after red card

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has come to the defence of Kylian Mbappe after he was red-carded in their 4-2 win over Nimes.

Mbappe got himself on the scoresheet 77 minutes in, but was sent off in stoppage time after pushing Teji Savanier in response to his reckless challenge.

However, his coach has come to his defence amid questions regarding his temperament, although he admitted the 19-year-old could have remained calm in the situation.

“It was a horrible foul. He had an emotional reaction,” Tuchel said. “He was lucky not to be seriously injured.

“I want him to stay calm but in a match like that, in an atmosphere like that, it’s not easy. He didn’t hit somebody, he just pushed.

“I’m sad but I’m not mad.”

The dismissal did not derail PSG’s perfect start to the season, however, and they sit top of Ligue 1 with 12 points from four games.