Buffon feeling as strong as ever at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon insists he feels even better at the age of 40 than he did five years ago.

The legendary Italian goalkeeper seems to have revitalised his career by moving to the French capital in July, after spending the last 17 years at Juventus in the Serie A.

Buffon told France Football: “If you asked me ‘At age 35, do you feel differently than today?’ I would say, ‘I think I am better’.

“Then you would say, ‘Impossible’. Me too. Sometimes, when I come home, that’s what I say to myself: ‘It’s not possible’. And yet, deep within me, I feel better than five, six or seven years ago. I cannot say why. Maybe because I changed my approach.”

Buffon has made three appearances for PSG so far this season and kept two clean sheets, against Monaco in the Trophee des Champions and Caen in Ligue 1. He did, however, make way for young goalkeeper Alphonse Areola last Saturday in the 3-1 victory over Angers.

“With Alphonse and Kevin [Trapp], we have a very good relationship and for me, even before being partners, they are like brothers,” added Buffon.

“Their attitude in the daily work is exemplary and in a team, it is important to have a lot of respect and esteem for each other. This is already a good starting point.

“Now, football has changed a lot. A team like Paris Saint-Germain play about 60 matches and I hope that they will play some more than last season. It seems unthinkable to me to have only one holder at the post and therefore logical to have three keepers.”