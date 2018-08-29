Marseille confirm Strootman signing

Marseille have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman from Roma for €25 million plus €3m in bonuses.

The 28-year-old had been deemed surplus to requirements by the Giallorossi following the arrivals of the Steven Nzonzi and Javier Pastore.

Strootman flew to France for his medical over the weekend after the Serie A club accepted L’OM bid’s for his services.

“Holland, Italy and now France for his new challenge with OM,” read a statement from the Ligue 1 outfit.

“Kevin Strootman has experienced four clubs in 12 seasons of his career as a professional. Kevin is Olympien.”

“Let's announce our next signing quietly” – or not 🍊#KevinEstOlympien pic.twitter.com/1EOSvts7Me — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) August 28, 2018

Roma have also confirmed his departure after a five-year spell at Stadio Olimpico.

“The club can confirm that a deal has been agreed with Olympique Marseille for the transfer of Kevin Strootman,” the statement read.

“Strootman, 28, joins the French club for an initial fee of €25 million. The deal also includes a number of performance-related add-ons, on the part of both the player and the buying club, worth an additional €3m.

“The club would like to thank Kevin for his service over the years, and wishes him all the best for the future.”