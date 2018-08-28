PSG rubbish Eriksen rumours

Paris Saint-Germain has poured cold water on claims that they are interested in signing Tottenham star Christian Eriksen ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

The Denmark international, who featured for his country at the 2018 World Cup, has been linked with Europe’s elite after an impressive 2017/18 campaign for Spurs.

A return of 10 goals and 10 assists from 37 Premier League appearances saw Eriksen attract reported interest from Barcelona and PSG during the current transfer window.

However, the Ligue 1 champions sent an email to AP stating the club “categorically denies the transfer rumours regarding a potential transfer of Christian Eriksen to PSG” and said the reports “seem to ignore the current reality of the transfer market”.

The 26-year-old playmaker is under contract with the north London outfit until 2020 and has just entered his fifth season in the capital.