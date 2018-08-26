Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar on target in PSG win

Paris St-Germain’s superstar front three of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all on target in Saturday’s 3-1 Ligue 1 victory over Angers.

Cavani, who was making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a foot injury, made it 1-0 in the 12th minute from close range.

Un mot ou emoji pour décrire ce trio ? 😁 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/aarahf5yFw — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 25, 2018

However, the visitors stunned the home supporters in the 21st minute as Thomas Mangani struck home from the penalty spot after a foul occurred inside the area.

Nonetheless, Mbappe restored PSG’s advantage as he struck home a well-executed volley to make it 2-1.

The 19-year-old World Cup winner with France then set up Neymar in the 66th minute to increase the scoreline to 3-1 at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are now top of the table alongside Dijon in the French top flight after recording three victories in a row.

Thomas Tuchel’s charges are next in action in the league on Saturday when they face Nimes at the Venue Stade des Costieres.