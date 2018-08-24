Balotelli: I decided to stay, no one tells me what to do

Mario Balotelli has made it clear that it was his decision to stay at Nice despite receiving numerous offers to move elsewhere in the recent transfer window.

The 28-year-old looked set to part ways with the Ligue 1 outfit after being heavily linked with Marseille, but negotiations reportedly broke down due to the fee demanded by the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

However, Balotelli insists he made the call to stay at Nice, where he has scored 43 goals in only 66 games across all competitions.

“To be honest, at the end of last season I wanted to leave. The president and the club knew it,” he told OGC Nice TV.

“[I stayed] because the atmosphere is great with my team-mates, the club and everything. I also had one year left on my contract, so I decided to stay.

“It’s my decision and nobody tells me what to do. I do whatever I want, with all due respect. The final decision regarding my career is always up to me.

“I had five very concrete proposals and I waited. But in the end, I decided to stay. But I could have left very easily.”