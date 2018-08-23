Henry in running for Bordeaux post

Thierry Henry has held talks with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux about taking over as coach, according to media reports.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona forward has agreed in principal to take the role, and wants former Gunners teammate Gilles Grimandi, currently working as a scout for Arsenal, as his assistant, French TV reported.

Henry has worked as a pundit and as assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez since retiring and was part of the staff that led Belgium to third place at the recent World Cup in Russia.

Bordeaux are looking for a new coach after recently suspending manager Gus Poyet after he criticised a transfer deal that he did not sanction.

The French club sold striker Gaetan Laborde to rivals Montpellier, a deal Poyet later called “a disgrace”.

The former Chelsea player was subsequently suspended for seven days.

If Bordeaux’s American owners do decide to employ Henry, it would set up an interesting clash with his former Arsenal teammate Patrick Vieira, currently manager at Nice.

The two clubs are scheduled to face each other on October 27.

Henry played 254 times in his first spell for the Gunners between 1999 and 2007 and won 123 caps for France.