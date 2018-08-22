Report: PSG keen on Barca’s Rakitic

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly showing major interest in signing Barcelona’s central midfielder Ivan Rakitic, with Sergio Busquets also on the radar.

New manager Thomas Tuchel earlier attempted to lure the likes of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, and Miralem Pjanic to the Parc des Princes, though no move materialised.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Parisians identified Busquets and Rakitic as primary targets but the move for the former has seemingly fallen through after he received a contract extension offer to remain with Barca.

Meanwhile, Rakitic’s future seems less clear despite recently having signed a new deal until 2021.

The Croatia playmaker is said to not be amongst Blaugrana’s highest paid players meaning he could potentially be swayed by a generous offer.

The Spanish giants have confirmed that any interested party will have to pay the 30 year old’s 125 million euro release clause to secure his signature, which suggests a move could take place before the August transfer window slams shut.