Balotelli to stay at Nice

Nice have confirmed that striker Mario Balotelli will remain at the club this season despite ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Marseilles.

The 28-year-old appeared to be destined for a move away from the Ligue 1 outfit in the current transfer window, with Nice boss Patrick Vieira admitting that it’s ‘unlikely’ he would stay.

However, Balotelli has opted to stay at the club where he has scored 33 league goals in two seasons.

The decision has been taken. After careful consideration, Mario #Balotelli has decided to stay at @ogcnice_eng. The Italian international expressed his wishes to the directors. There will be a third season for the forward. The agreement was signed by all parties on Monday evening — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) August 20, 2018

“The decision has been taken. After careful consideration, Mario #Balotelli has decided to stay at @ogcnice_eng,” Nice announced via Twitter.

“The Italian international expressed his wishes to the directors. There will be a third season for the forward. The agreement was signed by all parties on Monday evening.

“Suspended for the first three Ligue 1 games, the forward, who has scored 43 goals since arriving at the club, will be available for selection next week, ready for the trip to Lyon.

“Made slightly complicated at the start of the summer by another club from the South of France, the situation is now back to normal. Simple, clear. Like one of Super Mario’s strikes.”

Balotelli missed the opening two games of the new campaign due to suspension.