Hoeness: PSG still an option for Boateng

FC Bayern Munchen president Uli Hoeness claims there is a 50 per cent chance that Jerome Boateng will move to Paris Saint-Germain this month.

The Germany international has been linked with a departure from the Allianz Arena during the current transfer window after suggesting in May that he wanted to play abroad again.

PSG were rumoured to be weighing up a deal for Boateng, while Manchester United reportedly offered to take him on loan just before the English transfer window closed on August 9.

The French giants have since signed Thilo Kehrer from FC Schalke 04 to seemingly put an end to the speculation, but Hoeness revealed that a transfer is still on the cards for the 29-year-old defender.

“Only Paris is an option, if they pay accordingly, then we will deal with it,” he told Sky in Germany.

“If they do not, he will stay with us and then everything is OK. I would say the odds are 50-50.”