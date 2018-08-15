Vasilyev: Mbappe a future Ballon d’Or winner

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has tipped Kylian Mbappe, who they recently sold to Paris Saint-Germain, to one day win the Ballon d’Or.

Mbappe helped Monaco topple PSG in 2016/17, starring in the club’s Ligue 1 title win and run to the Champions League semifinals. He was subsequently loaned to PSG before being sold for a fee rumoured to be around 180 million Euros.

The 19-year-old starred in France’s World Cup win in Russia this year, scoring in their 4-2 final victory over Croatia.

“He [Mbappe] is a phenomenon, he’s the future Ballon d’Or,” Vasilyev told ESPN. “I knew it before and before he left he was at my house and I had a copy of the Ballon d’Or and took a photo of it and sent it to him, saying soon it will be yours.

“Now there are very few people that will doubt that as sometime in the near future it will be his. It happened quickly, but we knew it all along.

“He would’ve made it at any club in the world but the fact he had an amazing season with Monaco, in 2016-17 with the title and semifinals of the Champions League and national team debut that helped him to be there and explode at the World Cup.”

Vasilyev claimed that the forward’s value has now shot up to even higher than what Monaco sold him for, saying: “I think his value is now 250-300 million Euros.”

Mbappe will be looking to help guide PSG to European glory this season, having starred in their domestic treble-winning campaign last term.