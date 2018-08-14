Kimpembe signs five-year PSG contract

World Cup-winning 23-year-old centre-back Presnel Kimpembe has signed a new five-year deal with his club, Paris Saint-Germain.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more on French Ligue 1

Kimpembe, a product of PSG’s academy, has become a mainstay in defence and started 27 games in their 2017/18 title-winning season.

He was part of France’s triumphant squad at the recently completed World Cup in Russia, playing all 90 minutes of their 0-0 draw with Denmark.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to wear my club’s shirt and this contract extension is proof of my attachment and my recognition towards Paris Saint-Germain,” he told PSG’s website.

“Thanks to my academy coaches, my various first-team coaches, and also thanks to the support of my team-mates and the fans, I have been able to remain on an upward trajectory season upon season, reaching both the first team and the French national team, with whom I was lucky enough to win the World Cup. That victory motivates me, even more, to achieve great things with my favourite club.

“A young player, just as a more experienced player, has everything they need to succeed at Paris Saint-Germain. It’s up to us, the players, to keep giving our all to take our club as far as possible.”

PSG, now under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel after Unai Emery’s exit at the end of last season, started their Ligue 1 campaign with a 3-0 win over Caen on Sunday.