Vieira: We’ll help Balotelli leave Nice

Nice manager Patrick Vieira has revealed that the club will help striker Mario Balotelli secure a move away from the club, as per the Italian’s wishes.

Balotelli, who has regained his goalscoring form in France, having moved two years ago, missed out on Saturday as Nice began their Ligue 1 campaign with a 1-0 loss to newly promoted Reims.

Vieira confirmed that he was not considered for selection due to the fact that he made his desire to leave the club clear.

“The player wants to leave, so it’s unlikely he’ll remain here,” the former Arsenal midfielder said in an interview with Canal Plus.

“We want players whose desire it is to go forward with the club. It’s a very complicated and difficult situation, so the club will try to do whatever is possible to help him leave.”

If he does leave the club, it is unclear precisely where Balotelli will go. He has been linked with a move to Marseille, but negotiations over the transfer reportedly broke down. If rumours are to be believed, a move to Serie A, where he previously represented AC Milan and Inter, could also be an option.