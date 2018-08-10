Vieira: Balotelli will have to respect the rules

Nice coach Patrick Vieira has vowed not to give special treatment to former teammate Mario Balotelli if he stays with Les Aiglons.

The two were teammates at Manchester City and Inter Milan shortly before Vieira called it a day as a player.

The 1998 World Cup winner with France was appointed Nice coach in June to replace Lucien Favre and has already come down hard on the Italian after he reported late for pre-season.

Balotelli, who had been linked with a move away from Les Aiglons, reported late for pre-season in an attempt to force a move to Marseille.

The 27-year-old forward now looks likely to stay at the club ahead of the start of the new Ligue 1 season and Vieira stated that he will not be given any special treatment at the Allianz Riviera.

Les Aiglons will get their new campaign underway with a home fixture against Reims on Saturday.

Vieira told journalists: “If Mario stays here he’ll have to adapt to the situation and respect the rules, but it’s not my problem.”