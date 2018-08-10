Golovin Monaco debut delayed

Monaco’s new signing Aleksandr Golovin is set to miss the start of the new Ligue 1 season after he was ruled out for a month with an ankle injury.

Monaco will start their 2018/19 campaign with an away match against Nantes on Saturday.

Golovin signed for Monaco from CSKA Moscow in July on a five-year contract after impressing for Russia at the 2018 World Cup.

🚨 Aleksandr Golovin souffre d’une entorse de la cheville droite contractée ce jour à l’entraînement. pic.twitter.com/nptD7jeoKt — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 8, 2018

The 22-year old played a key role as his country reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup on home soil.

The French side announced on their website that the Russia World Cup star will be out of action for a month with a sprained right ankle sustained in training.

“I have an ankle injury, the operation is not required,” Golovin told Sport- Express.

“The process of recovery will take about three-to-four weeks.”