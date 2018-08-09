Depay would discuss move to ‘bigger club’

Even though he admits to being happy at Lyon, Memphis Depay has ambitions to play for one of the bigger clubs in the bigger leagues again.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more on French Ligue 1

The Netherlands international earned a move to Manchester United in 2015 after lighting up the Eredivisie with PSV, which reunited him with former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal.

However, Depay struggled to reproduce the form that saw him crowned Eredivisie top scorer in 2014/15, managing just seven goals in 45 appearances across all competitions over an 18-month period.

The 24-year-old winger was deemed surplus to requirements by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who replaced Van Gaal in 2016, and was eventually sold to Les Gones in January 2017.

Depay quickly got his career back on track at the Groupama Stadium and has been linked with Milan after scoring 19 goals in 36 Ligue 1 outings last season.

Speaking after his team’s International Champions Cup clash against Chelsea on Tuesday, the Dutchman said: “I’m happy at the moment. Of course, I want to make the step to a bigger club but we will see when that is.

“If you ask any player they want to play in big leagues at big clubs. If a big club comes, I’ve got to discuss that but other than that I’m happy in Lyon, I’m happy with the players and the quality that we have.”