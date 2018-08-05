Neymar returns for PSG in Super Cup win

Neymar returned to action for Paris St-Germain on Saturday in their 4-0 win over Monaco in the French Super Cup.

The match, played in Shenzhen, was the Brazilian forward’s first appearance since Brazil’s exit from the World Cup and marked his first action for PSG since breaking a bone in his foot in February.

The 26-year old came on with 15 minutes remaining in a game traditionally played between the French Ligue 1 winners and the country’s Cup holders.

As PSG won both trophies last season, Monaco, who finished second in the league, were the opposition.

Angel Di Maria opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a stunning free-kick before Christopher Nkunku added a second five minutes later.

Timothy Weah, son of former PSG forward George, grabbed the third goal with a low finish on 67 minutes before Di Maria hit the final goal in stoppage time.

The match was played in front of a 41,237 crowd at the Universiade Sports Centre.