Gignac not interested in Monaco move

Former France international Andre-Pierre Gignac has revealed that he rejected the opportunity to move to Monaco as he would only go back home to play for Marseille.

The 32-year-old striker is currently plying his trade in Mexico for Tigres and appears to be enjoying his time at the Liga MX outfit.

Gignac says the Principality club have shown interest in signing him, but he’s only interested in returning to L’OM; the club he left to join Tigres in 2015.

“There was contact, but Monaco is a club that buys youngsters so they develop to sell them on later, like the cases of [Kylian] Mbappe or [Thomas] Lemar,” he said in an interview with Guru Deportivo.

“I don’t think it would be good for me to return to France if it isn’t to Marseille.”

Gignac has made 145 appearances for the Mexican side, racking up 81 goals and 22 assists. He only has one year left on his contract at Estadio Universitario, but isn’t concerned about it.

“I’m not worried because if I have to renew, I’ll renew. I’m relaxed, I concentrate on my game and on starting the championship well,” he added.

“Next up is a very hard game against Cruz Azul [on Saturday], but I think it’s going well. I’m the same, I want to finish my career in Tigres, but right now renewing is not my priority, my priority is on the pitch.

“It’s a question of the relationship between me, the directors and the coach. If we’re all on the same page I’ll gladly renew, if there’s a side that isn’t ok, I’ll go.”