Tuchel relishes working with PSG stars

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel insists he likes working with the club’s so-called ‘big’ players and enjoys their winning attitude.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

Tuchel took over the reins in the French capital this month and has been relishing the chance to coach world-class footballers Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Gianluigi Buffon.

On the eve of #ARSPSG, the 🔴🔵 held a training session open to the public at the Singapore National Stadium 🇸🇬#ICC2018 pic.twitter.com/Msao1CpN0X — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 27, 2018

The German tactician, who made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund, was expected by some to perhaps struggle to cope with the egos of the PSG stars but he appears to have dealt with the situation in a positive way.

“In my experience, the biggest players are the easiest players to deal with as they want to compete and they want to win,” the 44-year-old told reporters in Singapore.

“I am not here to teach them football and how to play, I am here to help them and organise a structure to show off their talent and keep them on track and hungry. I also need to show them the value of their behaviour and how it fits into the work of the whole group.

“We have lots of big players and some that are still big but not as visible as some of the others, but equally as responsible for being role models for the group. We have lots of big personalities but I am not worried about this.”

PSG are next in action against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament on Saturday.