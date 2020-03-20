Coronavirus: Neymar thanks health workers

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar uploaded a video onto his social media accounts of him thanking health professionals.

Neymar has thanked health workers for their efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus.

Most of the world’s population, including footballers such as Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar, are being encouraged to remain at home to limit the impact of the global pandemic.

Yet doctors and nurses remain on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier this week residents in Italy and Spain, who are in lockdown, showed their appreciation for health personnel by applauding in unison in events coordinated on social media.

Neymar has followed suit with a video of him clapping uploaded onto his social media account.

His caption read: “A big round of applause to all health professionals.

Uma salva de palmas a todos os profissionais da saúde obrigado por arriscar suas vidas #ficaemcasa #StayHome pic.twitter.com/FQe8FSwy0i — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 20, 2020

“Thank you for risking your lives #StayHome”

There have been over 246,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world and over 10,000 people have died.