Coronavirus: Ligue 1 and 2 suspended until further notice

Games in the top two tiers of French football will not be played for the foreseeable future due to coronavirus.

Fixtures in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been suspended “until further notice” due to coronavirus, the Ligue de Football Professionnel has announced.

It was agreed earlier this week that all games would be played behind closed doors until April 15 but that has now been upgraded to postponements – and follows French government advice.

An LFP statement read: “Following the announcements from the president of the republic in order to respond to the health crisis linked to COVID-19, the LFP board of directors unanimously decided on Friday, March 13 to immediately suspend Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 until further notice.

“As the president pointed out on Thursday, collective interest must be placed above everything. The urgency today is to curb the epidemic, protect the most vulnerable and avoid displacement.”

No date for a resumption was announced, but the LFP suggested it will know more following the meeting of the 55 UEFA member associations on Tuesday.

The statement added: “Following the meeting scheduled by UEFA on March 17, the LFP board of directors will meet.”

It has been suggested Euro 2020 will be delayed by 12 months to accommodate a later finish to domestic leagues across the continent.

Paris-Saint Germain played their Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night – winning 2-0 to edge the tie 3-2 and advance to the quarter-finals.

PSG sit top of Ligue 1 with a 12-point lead over Marseille and have a game in hand.