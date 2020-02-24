Edinson Cavani scores 200th goal for PSG

Striker Edinson Cavani scored his 200th goal in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Uruguay international, who celebrated his 33rd birthday this month, equalised for PSG with a powerful header from Angel Di Maria’s curling cross.

It was Cavani’s seventh goal of the campaign for PSG having found himself in and out of the starting line-up under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Cavani joined PSG from Italian side Napoli in July 2013 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

He became PSG’s all-time top goalscorer in January 2018 when he surpassed the record of 156 held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.