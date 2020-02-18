£40m-rated midfielder & Manchester United target unhappy at club, manager reveals

Lille boss Christophe Galtier has revealed that club midfielder and Manchester United target Boubakary Soumare is supposedly unsettled at the Ligue 1 side and that the club are trying to solve the matter internally. The 20-year-old was linked with a move to the Premier League in January transfer window and a move in the summer cannot be ruled out as well.

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea showed their interest in the youngster but he ultimately stayed put. The Lille manager claimed that ‘there can be tension between a player and his club’ before adding that they will try and solve the matter internally and find a solution.

“There is a situation at the club that I do not comment on. In seasons, there can be tension between a player and his club. We’ll settle this internally and find a solution. Under these conditions, I therefore decided to work on two other options this week (Cheikh Niasse and Jean Onana),” Galter told L’Equipe.

Soumare might be available for a transfer fee of around £40m in the upcoming summer transfer window when the likes of Manchester United might make a move to sign the youngster. The Red Devils added Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon to their midfield in January but with Paul Pogba supposedly on his way out of the club, they might need a couple more midfield signings in the summer.