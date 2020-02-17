Marseille 2-1 Lille: 5 talking points as Marseille win to cut PSG’s lead in Ligue 1

Two goals in three minutes gave Marseille a deserved victory as they moved 11 clear of third place and cut PSG’s lead down to 10 in Ligue 1. Here we take a look at the key talking points from the encounter.

1. Lille rue missed opportunity

With the score at 1-0, it looked like a big opportunity for Lille to move up to third. Instead, it turned into a missed chance. A goal up thanks to their Nigerian striker Osimhen in the 51st minute, it looked like the stars were with them when Maignan saved a penalty in the 59th minute to keep them a goal to the good, but 3 minutes turned the game on its head as Lille were left ruing what might have been.

2. 3 minutes of madness

At the end of the day, it was 3 minutes of madness that cost Lille the game. Germain’s fantastic near-post header in the 66th minute was put into his own net by Reinildo as Marseille made it 1-1. To add to their misery, Benedetto made it two just 3 minutes later, firing in a low shot to extinguish Lille’s hopes of a win.

3. Maignan penalty save goes in vain

Tiago’s foul on Sarr drew a penalty for Marseille in the 60th minute and plunged Lille into uncertainty, but for a heroic intervention from their keeper. Rongier’s low shot to the right was kept out by Maignan to keep his side 1-up, but he had his head in his hands 10 minutes later in disbelief as his side went from 1-0 to 2-1 within a span of just 3 minutes!

4. Lille miss chance to go 3rd

It was a familiar theme for Lille. An inconsistent season has seen them fail to take big opportunities and it was no different against Marseille. A saved penalty was more luck than they could have hoped for but not even that could make them capitalize and hold-on for a win. Three straight wins coming into the game had given them hope and another one would have put them 3rd after Rennes slipped up once again – but it just wasn’t to be.

5. Marseille cement 2nd spot

After slip-ups from both PSG and Rennes, Marseille managed to cut down the gap on either side. Villas-Boas’s boys moved to within 10 points of PSG while also going 11 clear of Rennes in 3rd. In theory, they have little to play for as the gap on both sides looks untouchable – but Villas-Boas will secretly be hoping for more. With a lot of games still to go, could PSG drop more points? A big ask.