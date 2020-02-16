Amiens 4-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Guirassy denies Thomas Tuchel’s men in extraordinary contest

PSG thought they had overcome a three-goal deficit, along with the absences of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, only for Amiens to snatch a draw.

Paris Saint-Germain fought back from three goals down but were denied by a last-gasp equaliser as they drew 4-4 at Amiens in a remarkable Ligue 1 contest.

Serhou Guirassy, Gael Kakuta and Fousseni Diabate all struck inside 40 minutes as struggling Amiens made an extraordinary start.

But PSG, who were playing without Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia, recovered to move to the brink of a memorable victory.

They equalled a Ligue 1 record by scoring in 32 straight away games when Ander Herrera got his first PSG goal just before the break, after which Tanguy Kouassi twice headed in to draw the visitors level.

Mauro Icardi thought he had completed the comeback when he tapped in, but Guirassy had the last word as Amiens salvaged a draw in the first minute of added time.

2012 – Paris have conceded 3 goals in the first half of a Ligue 1 game for the 1st time since February 2012 against Lyon (2-3 at half-time, 4-4 at the end). Surprise.#ASCPSG pic.twitter.com/nLMgnMsHfg — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 15, 2020

PSG were behind after five minutes when Idrissa Gueye was dispossessed and a clever throughball from Kakuta was confidently struck low beyond Keylor Navas by Guirassy.

Amiens were causing problems and the hosts doubled their advantage in spectacular fashion after 29 minutes, Kakuta collecting a Diabate assist and firing a magnificent effort into the top corner.

It was three when Diabate’s shot deflected in off Thiago Silva five minutes before the break, but Herrera, who had struggled in an unfamiliar right-back role, got one back when he volleyed in after a corner was inadvertently diverted into his path by Nicholas Opoku.

Regis Gurtner superbly clawed out an Edinson Cavani header early in the second half, which PSG had started by bringing on Marco Verratti and the returning Marquinhos for Gueye and Silva.

But the match was level when 17-year-old Kouassi headed in his first two Ligue 1 goals in quick succession, converting Julian Draxler’s corner on the hour mark and then repeating the trick five minutes later as Gurtner misjudged an Angel Di Maria delivery.

With 16 minutes left, Icardi moved PSG in front for the first time when he finished off fine work from substitutes Verratti and Juan Bernat.

But Amiens avoided a heartbreaking loss when PSG were inexplicably caught on the counter, Guirassy firing in after being found by Quentin Cornette, prompting delirious home celebrations.

What does it mean? Frantic fixture before the match that really matters

Thomas Tuchel’s team selection, as he took no risks with his star attackers amid a host of defensive absentees, highlighted the importance of Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

The PSG boss could do with some time to pick through a contest that provided plenty of food for thought. Nonetheless, his side remain in control of Ligue 1 with a 13-point lead over Marseille, having not lost since November 1.

Kouassi makes his mark

The teenager scored twice and created three chances for his team-mates. The defender will not want to be part of many matches where PSG concede four, but he made his mark.

Cavani unable to strike

In only his second league start since August, Cavani will be disappointed not to have netted in a match where there were chances galore against struggling opponents. He had more shots (5) and attempts on target (3) than any of his team-mates.

3 – 3 of the last 5 games in Ligue 1 in which Paris have conceded four goals or more have been against teams 19th or 20th in the league at kick off: Grenoble in 2010, Bastia in 2015 and Amiens today. Overconfident.#ASCPSG pic.twitter.com/hCyY7AbCMH — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 15, 2020

Key Opta Stats:

– Amiens have scored four goals in a Ligue 1 game for only the second time in their history after their 4-1 win over Reims in August 2018.

– This is the first time in PSG’s history that they did not lose a Ligue 1 game after trailing by a 3+ goal margin.

– Amiens are winless in their last 13 Ligue 1 games (D5 L8), the longest top-flight drought in their history.

– PSG are unbeaten in their last 13 games in Ligue 1 (W11 D2), their best run since May 2018-January 2019 (21).

– Kouassi (17 years and 253 days) is the second-youngest player ever to score a brace for PSG in Ligue 1 after Lionel Justier in March 1976 against Nimes (17 years and 212 days).

What’s next?

PSG are away to Dortmund in that huge Champions League tie, before they host Bordeaux in league business next Sunday. Amiens, who remain second-bottom, return to action next Saturday at Strasbourg.