Thomas Tuchel vows PSG’s players will be professional at Amiens on Saturday but he knows they are talking about the Borussia Dortmund clash.

Thomas Tuchel believes the focus of his Paris Saint-Germain stars has already turned to the Champions League duel with Borussia Dortmund.

His task will be to ensure they are sufficiently tuned in to Saturday’s Ligue 1 fixture at Amiens, and boss Tuchel is convinced his players will show their professionalism.

But Tuchel, who is a former head coach of Dortmund, is not oblivious to the fact next Tuesday’s trip to Germany for the last-16 European match has captured the imagination.

He told PSG TV: “Maybe we have to accept that everyone’s thinking about Dortmund; maybe the players, too, are thinking a bit about Dortmund.

“Maybe we have to accept we’re not finding the same tension before the [Amiens] match as for a cup quarter-final or before a match against Lyon.

“Maybe that’s normal and we have to accept that. It’s not bad.

“But, that being said, I’m absolutely convinced that at the start of the match, and the two to three hours before, the boys will be concentrating. I’m very, very sure.

“It’s normal. The match is an away game and there’s another match on Tuesday, it’s normal everyone thinks a bit about the game at Dortmund.”

Tuchel admits he has also given thought to the Dortmund game, but his immediate priority is beating relegation-threatened Amiens, who last won in the league on November 2.

Looking to the Amiens game, he said: “We won’t take any risks, obviously, but at the same time we’ll put out a strong team.”

Edinson Cavani could lead the attack at Amiens, with the Uruguayan striker, who turned 33 on Friday, seemingly entering the final months of his PSG career but still a player Tuchel trusts implicitly.

Tuchel said: “Edinson brings his incredible mentality. He is one of the club’s great players. He is a goalscorer, he always works for the team. He’s our first defender.

“He is always running. He is strong, he has the mindset and he also has the experience of playing the games. That’s the way it is.

“We’re playing in four different competitions and we expect to win every competition and every match, so for that we need players with personality, mentality and quality.

“Edinson Cavani has all of that.”